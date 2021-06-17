Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Drops By 17.9%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the May 13th total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 461,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RFI traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

