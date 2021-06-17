Short Interest in Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Grows By 52.6%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the May 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

OTCMKTS CGUSY opened at $6.65 on Thursday. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $8.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.83.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

