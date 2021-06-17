Short Interest in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Increases By 25.7%

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 132,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 50.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 831,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after purchasing an additional 278,458 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 73.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 142,022 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 90.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 271,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 129,026 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 751,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,724,000 after acquiring an additional 94,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 78,833 shares during the last quarter.

CHY opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $16.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

