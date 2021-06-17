Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Decreases By 18.5%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 13th total of 4,380,000 shares. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 611,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.79. 7,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,645. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.02.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

