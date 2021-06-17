Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expands By 22.0%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.69.

BXP traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.26. 1,037,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,914. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.20, for a total transaction of $526,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,786,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,233,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 15.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 7.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

