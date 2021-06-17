Short Interest in BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Declines By 35.1%

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 35.1% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BK Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BK Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.05. 65,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 million, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BK Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.04.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

