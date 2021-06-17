Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Grows By 29.9%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 123,120,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the May 13th total of 94,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 264,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.95. Apple has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. New Street Research cut Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.91.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

