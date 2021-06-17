Short Interest in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Declines By 17.5%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,090,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the May 13th total of 13,440,000 shares. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 2,935.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after buying an additional 711,697 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Anaplan by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Anaplan in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Anaplan from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Anaplan from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.61. 90,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,988. Anaplan has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The business had revenue of $129.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.