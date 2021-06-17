Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Grows By 25.0%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get América Móvil alerts:

AMOV stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $11.42 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.