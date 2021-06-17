Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stake Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $79,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,196,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Shopify by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,112,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,576,000 after purchasing an additional 72,008 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,869,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Shopify by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,056 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Shopify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $86.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,452.33. 123,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,529. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $810.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a P/E/G ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

