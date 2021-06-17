Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises about 0.6% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $334,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 35 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP traded up $91.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,458.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,529. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $810.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a PE ratio of 114.31, a PEG ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,189.12. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

