ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Sells $502,227.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $193.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.59. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $195.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,234,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,809,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.