Shawn Henry Sells 4,995 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total transaction of $1,173,325.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95.

CRWD stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $241.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,943,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,913. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $251.28. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.15 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,645,000 after purchasing an additional 864,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after purchasing an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after purchasing an additional 469,870 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.88.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

