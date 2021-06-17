Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.33. Shattuck Labs has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -11.82.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shattuck Labs will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $52,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,688.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $737,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 256,547 shares of company stock worth $7,229,646.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.