Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill Sells 2,000 Shares

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $55,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,661.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

STTK opened at $27.90 on Thursday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.82.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

STTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STTK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

