Sessia (KICKS) Market Cap Achieves $429,984.96

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 16th. Sessia has a total market cap of $429,984.96 and $21,450.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Sessia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sessia Profile

Sessia (KICKS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,061,138 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sessia is sessia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the exchanges listed above.

