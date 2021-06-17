ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 115,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.20% of ServiceNow worth $202,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $14.10 on Thursday, reaching $524.18. 72,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,052. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.50 and a 1-year high of $598.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 691.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.38.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.