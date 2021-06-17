Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Short Interest Down 24.6% in May

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 659,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 873,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEOVF remained flat at $$1.13 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,061. Sernova has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.16.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sernova Corp., a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercializing of its proprietary Cell Pouch System and associated technologies, including the cell pouch and systemic and/or locally immune protected therapeutic cells and tissues. Its Cell Pouch system is a medical device designed to create a vascularized tissue environment for the transplantation and engraftment of therapeutic cells or tissues for the treatment of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hemophilia, and hypothyroid disease.

