Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 180 ($2.35).

LON SRP opened at GBX 137.10 ($1.79) on Monday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 171.65 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.93.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

