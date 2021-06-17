Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.96, but opened at $3.82. Senseonics shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 120,467 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Francine Kaufman sold 62,627 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $187,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,099,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,764. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Prince sold 136,539 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $259,424.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,788,243 shares of company stock worth $25,020,391. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SENS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts forecast that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Senseonics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 21,751 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Senseonics by 319.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,616,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 1,231,301 shares during the period. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

