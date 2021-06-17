Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.33% of Semtech worth $104,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Semtech by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 23,823 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Semtech by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 159,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 12,005 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Semtech by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMTC shares. TheStreet downgraded Semtech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,933 shares in the company, valued at $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,263,726. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.