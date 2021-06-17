Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Down 18.4% in May

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 5,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.71.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.58. 1,296,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $112.16 and a 1-year high of $144.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $951,586,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040,484 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,438,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,505,193,000 after buying an additional 3,077,628 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 12.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,172,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,674,340,000 after buying an additional 2,155,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.