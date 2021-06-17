SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 773,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the May 13th total of 911,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 518,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock opened at $11.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.65. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a wilms tumor 1 targeting peptide-based cancer immunotherapeutic agent, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

