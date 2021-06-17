Select Asset Management & Trust Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Select Asset Management & Trust bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 114,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,000. Pfizer makes up about 2.8% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.20.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 272,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,363,578. The firm has a market cap of $219.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

