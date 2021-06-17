Select Asset Management & Trust Takes Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Select Asset Management & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. 47.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 94,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,973. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.22.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

