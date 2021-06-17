Select Asset Management & Trust Sells 9,090 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Select Asset Management & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,601 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,282,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,700 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Ford Motor by 45.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 433,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 19,958 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,924,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,651,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

