Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 335,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 8.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 24.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 428,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $734,653.92. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $1,822,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,732 shares of company stock valued at $9,150,156. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

