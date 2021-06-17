Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 40.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $10,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nordson by 27.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Nordson by 8.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Nordson by 22.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Nordson stock opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.