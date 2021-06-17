Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Masimo worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Masimo by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after purchasing an additional 418,292 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its stake in Masimo by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,891,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,382,000 after purchasing an additional 157,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Masimo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 847,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 43.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 573,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,737,000 after acquiring an additional 174,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MASI opened at $224.51 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $203.81 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.