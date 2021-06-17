Sei Investments Co. Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 175,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.25. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

