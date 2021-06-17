Sei Investments Co. Decreases Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

CRI has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Shares of CRI opened at $106.30 on Thursday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.01 and a 1-year high of $116.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.02 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

