Sei Investments Co. Buys 14,115 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,644 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $11,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,144,345 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,060 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $11,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares in the company, valued at $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,931 shares of company stock worth $20,699,263. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

EXPE opened at $167.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $187.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

