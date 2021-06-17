Sei Investments Co. Acquires 36,468 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 36,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 182,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,164,000 after buying an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.82.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,596 shares of company stock worth $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $148.90 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $155.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

