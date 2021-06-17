Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Trading Up 5.3%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s share price traded up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.91 and last traded at $33.59. 17,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 505,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seer in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Seer during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

