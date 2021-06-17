Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.34 million-57.08 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SJ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,729. Scienjoy has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.34.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 65.29%. The business had revenue of $55.72 million during the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.