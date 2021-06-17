Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.67.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $82.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $39,647,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $79,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.