SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €132.93 ($156.39).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.82 ($139.79) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The firm has a market cap of $140.16 billion and a PE ratio of 26.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.30.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.