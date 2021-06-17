Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 31.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sanofi by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,921,000. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SNY traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 5,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

