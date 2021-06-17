Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Purchased by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 14.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 7.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

