Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 15.7% in May

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 15.7% from the May 13th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAXPY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SAXPY stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,258. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

