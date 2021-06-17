salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.20. The stock had a trading volume of 301,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,502. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $178.01 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research reports. Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.33.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total value of $4,870,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,670 shares of company stock valued at $46,820,672. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

