SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock Sells 2,500 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $47.33 on Thursday. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -236.64 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,922,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,899,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,455,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,494,000 after purchasing an additional 77,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,251 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,775,000 after purchasing an additional 242,507 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

