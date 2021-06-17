Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $68.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $101.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAGE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.94.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.02. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.43 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.87.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

