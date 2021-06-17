SAFE DEAL Price Down 3.8% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.60 million and $203,596.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for $4.50 or 0.00011804 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058980 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00140927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.90 or 0.00180580 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.71 or 0.00913968 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,190.66 or 1.00098861 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 604,479 coins and its circulating supply is 577,337 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.