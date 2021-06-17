Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in May

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,669,500 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the May 13th total of 1,983,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 765,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Sabina Gold & Silver stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,514. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.49.

SGSVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.50 to $4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

