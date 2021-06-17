Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the May 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of Ryohin Keikaku stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,546. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56. Ryohin Keikaku has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $25.87.
Ryohin Keikaku Company Profile
