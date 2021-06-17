Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 86,288 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,288 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Avaya by 9.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,149,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,227,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,848,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

NYSE AVYA opened at $27.89 on Thursday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -96.17 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 100.08% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.