Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 30,619 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 39.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,619 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $6,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,314,000.

In related news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $120.12 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 52-week low of $63.67 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.96.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $746.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

