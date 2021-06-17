Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICAD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,452,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iCAD by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 195,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iCAD in the first quarter worth $2,380,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on ICAD. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BTIG Research started coverage on iCAD in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $470.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 1.17. iCAD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

