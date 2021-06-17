Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 37.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $6,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,951,000 after buying an additional 249,368 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in ManTech International by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,026,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ManTech International by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $91.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.72. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 4.89%. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other ManTech International news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $345,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 in the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MANT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

